Value Liquidity Trading 12.3% Lower This Week (VALUE)

Value Liquidity (VALUE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, Value Liquidity has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Value Liquidity token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Value Liquidity has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $446,964.00 worth of Value Liquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009300 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Value Liquidity Token Profile

Value Liquidity’s genesis date was August 17th, 2020. Value Liquidity’s total supply is 5,034,282 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,220,177 tokens. The official website for Value Liquidity is valuedefi.io. Value Liquidity’s official message board is medium.com/valuedefi. Value Liquidity’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Value Liquidity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Value Liquidity (VALUE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Value Liquidity has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Value Liquidity is 0.21113456 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $396,837.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://valuedefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Value Liquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Value Liquidity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Value Liquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

