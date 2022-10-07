Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,985 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,891,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,449,000 after buying an additional 249,091 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,348,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,391,000 after purchasing an additional 281,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 81,372.1% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,156 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,444,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,533,000 after acquiring an additional 287,470 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $47.08. 150,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,228,275. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.33. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $45.19 and a twelve month high of $70.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.