Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Lessened by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 7.8% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $32,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $6.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.20. 24,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,534. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.76.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

