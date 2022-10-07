Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.01. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $89.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

