Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Lowered by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,071 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.3% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $7.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.60. 126,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,249,458. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $328.12 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $366.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.80.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

