Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Alta Advisers Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Alta Advisers Ltd cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,283 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 28.6% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,699,000 after buying an additional 162,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after buying an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,490,000 after buying an additional 385,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,319,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $342.96 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $328.12 and a one year high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $366.37 and its 200 day moving average is $372.80.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.