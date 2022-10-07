Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Raised by Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $9.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $333.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,458. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $328.12 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

