Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 410,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,449,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 683,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,950,000 after acquiring an additional 54,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 151,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,527,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.86. 77,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,592,100. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $179.28 and a one year high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

