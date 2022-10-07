Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $138.82

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $138.82 and last traded at $138.84, with a volume of 30445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.62.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.06 and a 200 day moving average of $158.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Utilities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,000.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

