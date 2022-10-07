Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 201,200 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 201,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,534,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $128.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.37 and its 200 day moving average is $138.46. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

