Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Trading 1.6% Higher

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVXGet Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.81 and last traded at $23.81. 615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 576,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11). Equities analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $232,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,404.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $76,043.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,847.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $232,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,941 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,513,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,253,000 after purchasing an additional 136,464 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.0% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,581,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,636,000 after acquiring an additional 340,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,649,000 after acquiring an additional 495,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,698,000 after acquiring an additional 108,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

