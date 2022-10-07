Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Trading 1.6% Higher

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.81 and last traded at $23.81. 615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 576,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11). Equities analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,513,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,253,000 after purchasing an additional 136,464 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.0% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,581,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,636,000 after acquiring an additional 340,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,649,000 after acquiring an additional 495,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,698,000 after acquiring an additional 108,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.
