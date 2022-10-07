Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Trading 1.6% Higher

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.81 and last traded at $23.81. 615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 576,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11). Equities analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vaxcyte

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $232,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,404.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $76,043.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,847.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $232,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 104,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,941 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,513,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,253,000 after purchasing an additional 136,464 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.0% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,581,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,636,000 after acquiring an additional 340,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,649,000 after acquiring an additional 495,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,698,000 after acquiring an additional 108,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

