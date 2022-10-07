Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VEEV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.05.

VEEV stock traded down $7.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.83. The stock had a trading volume of 737,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.24, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.66. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $152.04 and a twelve month high of $327.78.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,497. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

