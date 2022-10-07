Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $2.92 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,733,000 after buying an additional 20,792 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP traded down $5.15 on Friday, reaching $269.88. 5,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,812. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.19.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

