Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $26.67 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.0% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 410,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 683,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,950,000 after purchasing an additional 54,976 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 151,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,527,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $4.19 on Friday, hitting $183.58. 55,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,592,100. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $179.28 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

