Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $3.21 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,771 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Adobe by 62.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 770.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,066 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $7.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.46. 55,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,306,260. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $135.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $368.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.