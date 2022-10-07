Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 22,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.77.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.49. The company had a trading volume of 49,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,733. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $228.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $116.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.34.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $4.12 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

