Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 7,458 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,916 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 126,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $23,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its position in QUALCOMM by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 316,569 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $57,891,000 after acquiring an additional 87,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its position in QUALCOMM by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 15,772 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.59. 256,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,026,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $112.92 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.22.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.29.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

