Vera (VERA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $161,079.00

Vera (VERA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Vera has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Vera token can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. Vera has a total market capitalization of $15.50 million and $161,079.00 worth of Vera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vera alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003278 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010896 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009353 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Vera Token Profile

Vera’s launch date was September 23rd, 2021. Vera’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Vera’s official Twitter account is @veradefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vera is vera.financial. The official message board for Vera is blog.vera.financial.

Vera Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vera (VERA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vera has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Vera is 0.01450283 USD and is down -4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $73,648.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vera.financial/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.