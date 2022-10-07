Verge Trading Down 1.2% This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $54.97 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verge has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

JoinCoin (JOIN) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,512,862,613 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate XVG through the process of mining. Verge has a current supply of 16,512,846,400.323189. The last known price of Verge is 0.0033802 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $529,796.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://vergecurrency.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

