VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 43.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,382,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,815,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 11,792,373.3% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,537,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,712 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.46%.

Several research firms have commented on VICI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.