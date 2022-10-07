Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Cut to $26.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $26.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VCTR. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Victory Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.94.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $25.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Victory Capital has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $43.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 35.55% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $216.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victory Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,541,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 186,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 810,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after purchasing an additional 37,750 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1,780.0% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 405,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 384,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.