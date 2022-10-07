VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Share Price Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $66.04

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.04 and traded as low as $61.26. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $61.63, with a volume of 200,476 shares changing hands.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.16.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.259 dividend. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
