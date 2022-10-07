VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Share Price Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $66.04

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.04 and traded as low as $61.26. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $61.63, with a volume of 200,476 shares changing hands.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.16.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.259 dividend. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDC. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter valued at $19,871,000. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 225,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 169,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after buying an additional 106,875 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 152,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 22,913 shares in the last quarter.

