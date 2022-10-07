Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Trading 4.1% Higher

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.65. 6,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 578,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Vista Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.22.

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.63. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $294.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 96,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vista Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 171,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vista Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Vista Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Energy by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

