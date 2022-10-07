Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.41.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Vivid Seats Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $8.34 on Monday. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $147.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vivid Seats will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.