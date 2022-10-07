Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Raised to “Outperform” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vodafone Group Public from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 2.5 %

VOD stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

About Vodafone Group Public

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

