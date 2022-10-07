VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Down to $4.24

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.24, but opened at $4.06. VTEX shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 403 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on VTEX shares. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of VTEX to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.
VTEX Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market cap of $750.91 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VTEX
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VTEX (VTEX)
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.