VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Down to $4.24

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.24, but opened at $4.06. VTEX shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 403 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VTEX shares. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of VTEX to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

VTEX Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market cap of $750.91 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VTEX

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of VTEX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of VTEX by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 284,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of VTEX by 1,707.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VTEX by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

