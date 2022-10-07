Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $37.00 at UBS Group

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.23.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ:WBA opened at $32.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance
Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.