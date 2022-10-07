Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $37.00 at UBS Group

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.23.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $32.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,684,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,230,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,585,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,081 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $234,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 114.3% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,360,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,605 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

