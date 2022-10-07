Waltonchain Reaches One Day Volume of $2.24 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001560 BTC on exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $24.76 million and $2.24 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,991,702 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,016,490 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain (WTC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Waltonchain has a current supply of 85,985,731 with 81,010,519.2766 in circulation. The last known price of Waltonchain is 0.31509258 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $734,778.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.waltonchain.org/.”

