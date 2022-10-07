Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.63

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.63 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 11325 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Warner Music Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Warner Music Group Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 351.69% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Warner Music Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Warner Music Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Warner Music Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 116,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Warner Music Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

