WaultSwap (WEX) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

WaultSwap (WEX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. WaultSwap has a total market capitalization of $11,902.56 and approximately $12,715.00 worth of WaultSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WaultSwap has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. One WaultSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WaultSwap Token Profile

WaultSwap was first traded on February 15th, 2021. WaultSwap’s total supply is 2,032,344,789 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,496,595,337 tokens. WaultSwap’s official Twitter account is @wault_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WaultSwap is wault.finance. WaultSwap’s official message board is waultfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WaultSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “WaultSwap (WEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WaultSwap has a current supply of 2,032,344,789 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WaultSwap is 0.00000788 USD and is down -4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $12,051.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wault.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaultSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaultSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaultSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

