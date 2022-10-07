WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,876,000 after acquiring an additional 972,789 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 419,593 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 119.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 583,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,345,000 after purchasing an additional 317,369 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,830,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,002,000 after purchasing an additional 177,351 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 30.6% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 747,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,370,000 after buying an additional 175,047 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $224,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,536 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Trading Down 1.5 %

Owens Corning stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,927. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $101.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 12.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

