WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $7.61 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 3.9% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.6% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 70.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,862,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.47.

Shares of GS stock traded down $2.50 on Friday, hitting $302.17. 34,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,616. The firm has a market cap of $103.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

