WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 825 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up about 3.0% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Barclays reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Down 3.5 %

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STZ traded down $8.17 on Friday, reaching $224.35. The stock had a trading volume of 30,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.30. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

