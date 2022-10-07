WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 2.3% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.1 %

GILD stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.02. The company had a trading volume of 149,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,642,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.35.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

