WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.87

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.87 and last traded at C$2.88, with a volume of 971903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.04.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.63.

The stock has a market cap of C$646.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93.

In related news, Director John Kim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.06, for a total transaction of C$153,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 508,379 shares in the company, valued at C$1,555,639.74.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

