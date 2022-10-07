WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST Acquires 50,000 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 3.4% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST owned about 0.27% of ServiceNow worth $261,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after buying an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,623 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,385 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,133,000 after purchasing an additional 87,874 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,322 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,291. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $13.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $404.66. 24,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 459.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $445.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $367.71 and a 12 month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Cowen cut their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.29.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

