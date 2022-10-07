Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $75.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $69.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.91. The firm has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,195,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,750,000 after purchasing an additional 449,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,575,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,287,000 after purchasing an additional 319,459 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,751,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,012,000 after purchasing an additional 483,847 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

