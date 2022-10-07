Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,624 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.86. 471,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,262,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

