Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57. The company has a market cap of $20.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.61.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter.
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
