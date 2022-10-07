Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Has $160,000 Position in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Intellicheck worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck in the first quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intellicheck by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 70,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDN. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Intellicheck to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Intellicheck from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Intellicheck from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellicheck currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

Insider Activity at Intellicheck

Intellicheck Trading Up 2.1 %

In other Intellicheck news, CFO Jeffrey Ishmael purchased 25,300 shares of Intellicheck stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $62,997.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,425.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 64,528 shares of company stock worth $169,347 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.42. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,168. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.55. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $9.68.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 25.29% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Intellicheck Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Featured Articles

