Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Makes New $933,000 Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 87,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 35,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 27,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,212,686. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

