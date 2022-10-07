Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Sells 146 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,191,787,000 after acquiring an additional 157,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,780,439,000 after purchasing an additional 62,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,267,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,381 shares of company stock worth $18,324,644. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Down 1.7 %

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.53.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.50. The company had a trading volume of 474,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,597,342. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.21. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

