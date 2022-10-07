Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,859,000 after buying an additional 451,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,463,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,682,000 after buying an additional 91,905 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,009,000 after buying an additional 1,854,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after buying an additional 548,597 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $141.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.70 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

