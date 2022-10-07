Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Purchased by Wulff Hansen & CO.

Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. owned 0.13% of Willdan Group worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in Willdan Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 42.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 385,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 2,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $49,520.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $249,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLDN stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $13.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,745. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

