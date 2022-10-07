WM Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 4,058 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 532% compared to the typical volume of 642 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Arden Lee sold 27,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $73,871.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,171.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WM Technology news, CFO Arden Lee sold 27,876 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $73,871.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,171.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Dean sold 17,836 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $47,265.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,834 shares in the company, valued at $741,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,791 shares of company stock worth $349,246 over the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get WM Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of WM Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WM Technology by 40.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,687,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after buying an additional 1,356,144 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of WM Technology by 13,253.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 951,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 944,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WM Technology by 298.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 842,321 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the first quarter valued at $5,058,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of WM Technology by 40.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after buying an additional 562,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Stock Performance

MAPS stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,227. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. WM Technology has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.95.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that WM Technology will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAPS. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of WM Technology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WM Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.20 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

WM Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.