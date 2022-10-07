Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 16,005 Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 807.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 282,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,086,590. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BILI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.03.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

