Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Buys 457 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEAK traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,617. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average of $28.55. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 292.69%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

