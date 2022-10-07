Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Cuts Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,212 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.85. The company had a trading volume of 23,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,964. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.03. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.30 and a 1-year high of $130.00.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

