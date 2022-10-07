Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.27.

Prologis Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.79. The company had a trading volume of 98,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,918,686. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.00. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.73 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.20%.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

