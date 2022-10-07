Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $217,000 Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,044 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $203,919,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $213,579,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $47,578,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 547,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,769,132. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.10. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

